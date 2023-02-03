President Zelensky: Ukraine does not intend to surrender Bakhmut Friday, February 3, 2023 12:00:25 PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that as soon as Ukraine receives long-range weapons, the Ukrainian Forces will not hold Bakhmut, but will also begin to de-occupy the previously captured territory of the eastern regions.

"No one will surrender Bakhmut. We will fight as hard as we can. We consider Bakhmut our fortress. If deliveries of weapons, namely long-range weapons, are accelerated, we will not only remain in Bakhmut, but we will also begin to de-occupy the Donbas, which has been occupied since 2014," Zelensky said at a press conference after the Ukraine-EU Summit.

Zelensky noted that Ukraine knows what it needs for this and thanked all the countries "that are on this path together with us."

Earlier, the commander of the Estonian Defense Forces' intelligence center, Colonel Margo Grosberg, said that Ukrainian troops had bought time and at some point, would probably withdraw from Bakhmut.

