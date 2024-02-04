President Zelensky visits front line positions of Ukrainian troops near Robotyne Sunday, February 4, 2024 10:10:46 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade near the village of Robytyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

"It's an honour to be here today, to support our warriors and present awards. They shoulder a difficult, crucial mission — to repel the enemy and protect Ukraine. We are proud of our troops, we thank all of them," he wrote on his Telegram account.

As reported by the Office of the President, during his working trip to the Zaporizhzhia region, Zelensky visited the front-line positions of the Ukrainian armed forces. He was briefed about the operational situation by the commander of the group of troops Zaporizhia, Volodymyr Horbatyuk.

The President also awarded the "Cross of Combat Merit" to the commander of the reconnaissance platoon, Senior Lieutenant Andriy Olshansky, as well as honoured soldiers with the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytsky and the "For Courage" Order.

One of the soldiers presented Zelensky with a patch of the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade. The serviceman expressed pleasant surprise at the President's visit to the front line. Zelensky commented it was nothing out of the ordinary, as "it's normal".

The Russian military is deploying reserves in an attempt to break through Ukrainian defensive lines west of Bakhmut towards Chasiv Yar. Positional battles continued near Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and in the Ivanivske direction, analysts from the Institute for the Study of War reported.

