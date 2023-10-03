President Zelensky visits Ukrainian troops at Kupyansk-Lyman front Tuesday, October 3, 2023 11:30:39 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited military brigades on the Kupyansk-Lyman front on Tuesday.

"Today we are visiting our brigades, which are carrying out combat tasks in one of the hottest directions - Kupyansk-Lyman. The 103rd Separate Territorial Defense Brigade, 68th Separate Jager Brigade named after Oleksa Dovbush, and the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade," Zelensky wrote on his Telegram.

In particular, the President discussed the operational situation on the battlefield, current issues and needs with the brigade commanders and troops.

"Every one of our combat brigades, every warrior who destroys the occupiers, with every step forward confirms that Ukrainian victory is inevitable. You are the strength! Thank you for your service!" he added.

According to the President's press service, Zelensky received information about the urgent needs of the units during his discussions with the commanders. Among the most frequently mentioned needs were front-line air defense and electronic warfare equipment, as well as certain types of ammunition. The need for simplifying regulatory procedures and eliminating bureaucratic obstacles that hinder the recruitment of personnel was also noted.

The President also visited the tank unit of the 21st Armored Brigade, where he inspected the equipment provided to the Ukrainian army by Western partners, including Leopard-2 tanks and CV-90 infantry fighting vehicles, which were used in the battles on the Kupyansk front. President Zelensky spoke with the tank and BMP crews.

The President also awarded military personnel and combat medics who distinguished themselves during the defense of Ukraine.

