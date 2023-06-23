Prigozhin accuses Russian Defense Ministry of carrying out missile strikes on Wagner PMC camps in Ukraine Friday, June 23, 2023 4:45:00 PM

The Wagner PMC camps, set up in the occupied Ukrainian territory, came under missile strikes, which caused many casualties and significant material damage. According to the surviving mercenaries, they were attacked from the rear, that is, the blow was inflicted by the regula units of the Russian Ministry of Defense.

The attack on the Wagner positions by Russia's regular military units was also confirmed by the owner of this private army of mercenaries, Russian billionaire Yevgeny Prigozhin.

In his emotional audio statement published by his press service, the bloody oligarch complains that he and his fighters were "meanly deceived" and "and attempt was made to deprive them of the opportunity to defend their homes."

"We were ready to make concessions to the Ministry of Defense, surrender weapons and find a solution on how we will continue to defend our country," Prigozhin said. "But this scum did not calm down. Today, seeing that we are not broken, they launched missile strikes on our rear camps. A huge number of our fighters were killed."

Then Prigozhin moved on to direct threats to his longtime opponents – Russian Defense Minister Shoygu and Chief of Staff Gerasimov.

"We will decide how we will respond to this atrocity," Prigozhin threatened. "The next step will be ours."

The press service of the Russian Ministry of Defense in response called "all statements distributed on social networks on behalf of the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin" - "a provocation."

"All messages and video footage disseminated on social networks on behalf of E. Prigozhin about the alleged strike by the Russian Defense Ministry on the rear camps of the Wagner PMC do not correspond to reality and are an information provocation," the Russian military said in a statement.

The Russian Defense Ministry also added that the Russian Armed Forces "continue to carry out combat missions on the line of contact with the Armed Forces of Ukraine" in the zone of the special operation.

Today, the press service of the founder of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, published part of his monologue on Telegram, in which the head of the PMC once again sharply criticized the military leadership of the Russian Federation and made several statements that do not coincide with the official Russian line regarding the causes and course of the war in Ukraine.

Prigozhin said that Ukraine was not going to attack Russia: "Now the Ministry of Defense is trying to deceive the public, trying to deceive the president and tell the story that there was insane aggression from Ukraine, and they were going to attack us together with the entire NATO bloc. Therefore, February 24, the so-called special operation was launched for completely different reasons."

Prigozhin also said that after Russia's occupation of part of the Donbas in 2014, the Kremlin and the FSB looted it. "The Donbas was a great place where money was split," Prigozhin said. The artillery strikes of the Ukrainian forces have always been directed at the positions of the Russian troops.

Moreover, according to Prigozhin, it was initially possible to avoid the war: "As far as I am aware of this story, Zelensky, when he became president, was ready for any agreements. All that had to be done was to get off Olympus, go and negotiate."

According to Prigozhin, this war was needed so that "a bunch of creatures simply triumphed and promoted themselves, showing what a strong army we have, so that Shoygu would get a marshal title."

As a result, the invasion of Ukraine turned into a "monstrous shame show" for Russia, since Russian President Vladimir Putin self-isolated from the first day and began to receive information about the course of hostilities from the Ministry of Defense, which misleads him, Prigozhin said.

