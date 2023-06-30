Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki calls on NATO to deploy nuclear weapons in Poland Friday, June 30, 2023 1:00:25 PM

After the EU summit ,Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he supports deploying NATO nuclear weapons in Poland, Polsatnews.pl reports.

According to him, this is necessary because of Russia's deployment of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. Morawiecki said Poland asked NATO to be included in the Nuclear Sharing program. According tot him, Poland was ready to "act quickly in this regard." The final decision, however, depends on "partners from the United States and NATO."

Nuclear Sharing is a procedure for the transfer of nuclear warheads to member countries of the North Atlantic Alliance that do not have their own nuclear weapons.

Earlier, the Belarusian dictator, Alexander Lukashenko, said that a significant part of Russian nuclear weapons is already in the territory of the country. At the same time, he denied some statements by "Poles and others" that the Wagner PMC "will protect nuclear weapons and so on". According to him, the safety of nuclear weapons is primarily his "personal responsibility."

The Wall Street Journal wrote that Lukashenko invited the Wagner PMC and the head of this group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, to Belarus in order to prevent the complete seizure of Belarus by Russia if things go wrong.

