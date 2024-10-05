Pro-Kremlin blogger Yegor Guzenko detained in Russia Saturday, October 5, 2024 8:18:11 PM

In a surprising turn of events, pro-Kremlin blogger Yegor Guzenko, known for his popular Telegram channel "The Thirteenth," has been detained in Novopavlovsk, Stavropol Krai. In a video statement recorded from the station, Guzenko revealed his detention, stating that he was held at the Kirovsky police department. "They even beat me during the detention. It was my first time back home, and this is the welcome I received," he said. The reasons for his detention remain undisclosed.

Reports from Baza suggest that Guzenko was taken into custody after refusing medical examination, leading to charges under the law against narcotics use (Article 6.9 of the Administrative Code). In September 2023, St. Petersburg court officials announced a criminal case against Guzenko for "hooliganism" related to a shooting incident from 2021. He was placed under arrest but later escaped, leading to both federal and international manhunts. Investigations later revealed Guzenko had gone to Ukraine as a volunteer for the "Special Military Operation."

Previously, Guzenko had a dispute with Apty Alaudinov, the commander of "Akhmat," after criticizing Alaudinov's controversial statement regarding not retrieving Chechens taken prisoner. Alaudinov advised soldiers to commit suicide if captured. The Wagner PMC fighters, now under "Akhmat's" command, defended Alaudinov.

In 2023, Guzenko faced another clash with pro-Kremlin factions after his post about "Akhmat's" PR figure's new romantic involvement, which allegedly led a group of Wagner PMC fighters to "Akhmat." This incited a backlash from propagandist Anastasia Kashevarova, claiming "Akhmat" fighters were offended. Consequently, Guzenko began posting photos of those allegedly threatening him.

Guzenko has been notoriously outspoken against the Russian government, criticizing its inefficient wartime efforts and calling for a nuclear strike on Ukraine. He commented on Russia's governance, saying, "What reality do they live in at the Kremlin? This is collective dementia." Furthermore, he lamented, "Uncle Vova [Putin] plans to meet with enlightened ones for 'diplomatic resolution.' It's humiliating if true."

Following the second Crimea bridge bombing, Guzenko incited further controversy, alleging, "The enemies are in the Kremlin," though he subsequently deleted the statement. He expressed distrust towards the leadership, saying, "We've been betrayed; I never

