Prominent Russian war bloggers challenge military leadership over 'fake' combat reports Thursday, November 14, 2024 3:33:01 PM

In Russia, a significant controversy has erupted following accusations from popular war bloggers Yuri Podolyaka and Kirill Fedorov against Russian military leadership. These bloggers, who boast a following of over 3.5 million individuals, launched a scathing critique of the military's actions, alleging a distortion of the true state of combat in the Kursk region and sending "fake" reports to Moscow. Amid reports of severe losses for the Russian army, their statements have ignited a storm of outrage across both media and public spheres, coinciding with unsuccessful assaults and significant losses for Russian forces.

Podolyaka, with an audience of 3 million, accused pro-government channels of releasing "triumphant" statements, 90% of which he described as "phony." He suggested that the leadership sends these as official reports, constructing an illusion of success. Podolyaka warned that this practice leads to substantial losses and could result in complete operational failure.

He highlighted the situation with the Russian 810th brigade as an example, asserting they are being sent on inadequately prepared missions merely to create "fake" narratives of success. Podolyaka declared that unless this data manipulation stops, "trouble will only escalate."

Russian blogger Kirill Fedorov echoed these sentiments, criticizing commanders as "unteachable" for attempting to breach a minefield with minimal armor protection, resulting in severe losses. He reminded followers of past failed attacks on Vuhledar and river crossings, noting that lessons remain unlearned, forcing soldiers to risk their lives again due to poor preparation.

The situation was further exacerbated by a statement from another blog, "Southern Watch," which reported an APC explosion caused by a driver's mistake, departing from a safe zone. Despite the tense circumstances, the blog described the offensive as "successful," claiming key localities are now under Russian control.

This controversy arises alongside reports from Western sources on significant losses by the Russian army and comments by Putin at the BRICS summit, asserting part of Ukrainian forces are being contained and neutralized in the Kursk region. However, independent confirmations of these claims have not emerged.

The divide in evaluations of military success and efficiency, mounting criticism from renowned bloggers, and loss reports are generating tensions, undermining trust in military leadership within Russia.

