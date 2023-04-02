Prominent Russian propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky killed in an explosion at a cafe in Saint Petersburg Sunday, April 2, 2023 2:15:00 PM

On Sunday, April 2, an explosion occurred inside a café which was previously owned by the head of the Wagner PMC, Evgeny Prigozhin. As a result of the explosion, the Russian war reporter Vladlen Tatarsky was killed, another 16 people were injured.

The incident happened in the café Street Bar on the University Embankment in the city center. According to law enforcement agencies, an explosive device with a TNT equivalent of more than 200 grams was detonated inside the café.

Russian media notes that members of a discussion club Cyber Z Front gather at this café on the weekends.

As a result of the explosion, the "military officer" Vladlen Tatarsky was killed, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region confirmed.

Russian telegram channels report that Tatarsky’s creative evening was held at the café.

"According to preliminary data, a picture of what happened is emerging. During Tatarsky's creative evening, a girl who presented herself as his fan gave him a statuette. Tatarsky placed it next to him on the table. Later, there was an explosion. Tatarsky died on the spot, " writes the Telegram channel Vchka-OGPU.

Telegram channel 112 reports 16 victims, Telegram channels Shot and Baza report about 15 killed. The police are now looking for the girl who is suspected of bringing the explosive device to the café.

