Property of Russian Lieutenant General Valery Kapashin seized in Ukraine Monday, August 21, 2023 6:00:00 PM

Ukrainian law enforcement officers have seized property belonging to Russian Lieutenant General Valery Kapashin, located in Ukraine.

"The assets of Russian Lieutenant General Valery Kapashin, head of the Federal Agency for the Safe Storage and Destruction of Chemical Weapons at the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, have been arrested based on materials from the Security Service," the Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) said in a statement.

The list of seized assets includes over 20 commercial objects, over 3,000 square meters of residential real estate, and 17 land plots in the Poltava region. Among the seized property are the Kapashin family's house, premium-class hotels and restaurants, as well as office and retail-entertainment centers with a total area of almost 30,000 square meters. The total value of the confiscated assets amounts to over 1 billion hryvnias ($36.4 million US dollars).

"Kapashin's property was registered in the name of his daughter and son-in-law, who were living in Ukraine but left for Russia and obtained Russian citizenship of the aggressor country on the eve of Russia's full-scale invasion. Thus, the Russian general used his relatives to legalize the funds he received from corruption schemes in Moscow," the SBU informed.

In addition, Kapashin's close relatives used the profits of the "family" business to finance "investment" projects in Russia and the temporarily occupied Donbas.

"During searches at the addresses of the office and residential premises belonging to the family of the Russian general, Russian military uniforms, banned Soviet symbols and propaganda literature, as well as souvenirs and awards presented to Kapashin at the Kremlin, were found," SBU clarifies.

Currently, the investigation continues within the framework of a criminal case initiated by the SBU investigators under several articles, including Part 4 of Article 111-1 (engaging in economic activities in collaboration with the aggressor state, illegal authorities created in the temporarily occupied territory, including the occupation administration of the aggressor state); Article 111-2 (assistance to the aggressor state); Part 3 of Article 258-5 (financing of terrorism).

