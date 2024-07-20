Protests erupt in Southern Russia over prolonged power outages Saturday, July 20, 2024 10:00:00 AM

Southern regions of Russia, grappling with an energy collapse, are witnessing spontaneous demonstrations.

Unplanned protests have erupted across cities and villages in southern Russia due to widespread power outages. In Krasnodar, people blocked the road, demanding the restoration of electricity.

Serious power issues in Russia’s southern regions and annexed Crimea began on July 16 when one of the reactors at the Rostov Nuclear Power Plant was abruptly shut down. Russian authorities claim the problem has been resolved, but the electricity situation remains dire. Rolling blackouts have been implemented, leaving cities and villages without power for the fourth consecutive day.

Today, on 20 July, residents from several apartment complexes in Krasnodar obstructed a highway, demanding the resumption of power supply. In the blistering heat, they have been without electricity and water for over a day.

"Give us light!" chanted the protesters.

Mayor Evgeny Naumov arrived urgently to address the crowd. He confirmed that the outages were due to the incident at the Rostov Nuclear Power Plant and urged residents to be patient. However, his statements were met with strong reactions.

"Our children didn't sleep all night; it was hard to breathe in the stifling heat. We just want to eat, flush our toilets, and wash. We are starving; we've run out of water... Women cannot come downstairs with infants; the closest stores are closed," complained a Krasnodar resident.

In a dramatic move, the mayor offered to handcuff himself to a post until the power was restored, intending to prove his commitment to resolving the issue. However, residents declined, fearing possible arrests.

Mayor Naumov claimed that power was being cut per orders from the Ministry of Energy because "electrical substations can't handle the load." He promised that drinking water would soon be provided to residents.

