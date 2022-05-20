Putin acknowledges Russia is being hit with cyber attacks Friday, May 20, 2022 11:49:17 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin acknowledged that Russia is being hit with cyber-attacks and said Russia needs to create a state system for information protection.

During an online meeting of Russia’s Security Council, Putin said a full-scale cyber war is being waged against Russia.

"The number of cyber-attacks on the Russian information infrastructure has been constantly growing in recent years,” Putin stated. “It is in recent years, but with the beginning of the special military operation in the Donbas [the Kremlin’s euphemism for the war in Ukraine], in Ukraine, the challenges in this area have become even more acute and serious, more ambitious.”

Putin explained that he expects the meeting’s attendees to create a state system for information protection.

“In fact, a real aggression has been unleashed against Russia, a war in the information space. I consider it expedient to consider the creation of a state system of information protection. I am also waiting for specific proposals from you on what additional steps should be taken to ensure the stable operation of the information infrastructure in the authorities and public administration,” he stated.

The meeting was attended by Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, as well as Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, among others.

The hacking group Anonymous recently said they had gained access to the Kremlin's security cameras. They released a number of surveillance video cameras that they claim were filmed inside the Kremlin. Prior to this, Anonymous destroyed 65 terabytes of data from Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency. They were also responsible for hacking Rutube, Russia’s attempt to create a domestic YouTube.

