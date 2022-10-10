Putin and Lukashenko agree to deploy joint group of troops on Ukrainian border Monday, October 10, 2022 11:10:00 AM

The self-proclaimed president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, and Russian president Vladimir Putin, agreed to deploy a joint regional grouping of troops.

"In connection with the escalating situation on the western borders of the Union State, we agreed to deploy a regional grouping of the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus. This is all according to our documents. If the threat level reaches the current level, as it is now, we begin to use the Union State grouping," Lukashenka said at a meeting on security issues.

Lukashenko also claims that, according to his sources, Ukraine is preparing an attack on Belarus: "Yesterday, through unofficial channels, we were warned about a strike on Belarus from the territory of Ukraine. As they said: "We will make it so that it will be the Crimean Bridge-2." My answer was simple: 'Tell the President of Ukraine and other insane people that the Crimean Bridge will seem like a cake walk to them if they touch at least one meter of our territory with their dirty hands.'"

On the morning of October 10, Russia launched 75 missiles on Ukrainian territory. 41 of them were shot down, said the Ukrainian commander-in-chief, Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

The Russian missiles struck Kyiv,Lviv, Ternopil, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytsky, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Sumy, Rivne, Ternopil, Poltava, Kirovograd region. The thermal power plant was damaged in Lviv knocking out the power supply in the city. There is no hot water, backup power generators have been launched.

Ukrainian Minister of Culture Oleksandr Tkachenko said that as a result of the shelling of the city, the philharmonic building, the museum of Bogdan and Varvara Khanenko, as well as the Shevchenko Museum were damaged. The missiles hit the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv and the park nearby.

