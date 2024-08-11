Putin appoints FSB Chief Bortnikov to lead 'Counterterrorism Operation' in Kursk region following Ukrainian offensive Sunday, August 11, 2024 2:50:00 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed FSB chief Alexander Bortnikov to head the "counterterrorism operation" in the Kursk region amid ongoing Ukrainian advances, according to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW). This move is seen as leveraging Bortnikov's reputation for effectively managing crises threatening Russia's internal stability and the Kremlin's grip on power.

Last year, Bortnikov's negotiation skills were on full display when he secured safety guarantees for Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin following the latter’s march towards Moscow. His adept handling of the situation earned him direct praise from Putin after the ensuing elections.

Experts interpret the replacement of Russia’s Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov by Bortnikov as a sign of Putin’s dissatisfaction with the current situation. Analysts suggest this change highlights concerns over the unfolding Russian response to the Ukrainian offensive. Gerasimov reportedly lied to Putin about the scale of the Ukrainian involvement, claiming only about 1,000 troops were involved, conflicting with earlier defense sector statements.

Bloomberg sources reveal that Russian intelligence was aware of Ukrainian plans to breach the Kursk region two weeks before the offensive but Gerasimov, wanting to avoid alarming Putin, withheld this critical information.

As the Ukrainian incursion enters its sixth day, Ukrainian forces have advanced 30 kilometers into Russian territory, catching the Kremlin by surprise and initially causing widespread confusion. Despite deploying additional Russian units to the region, this reinforcement has not halted the Ukrainian advance.

While speculation about the operation's objectives continues, a Ukrainian defense ministry representative conveyed to Financial Times that Kyiv will not disclose operational details at this time. An anonymous AFP source from among high-ranking Ukrainian officials indicated that "thousands" of troops are now active in the Kursk region of Russia. This insider further doubted any significant impact on the eastern frontline where Russian forces are continuing their slow albeit steady advance.

