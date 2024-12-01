Putin approves historic budget boost in military spending for 2025-2027 Sunday, December 1, 2024 10:11:07 AM

Russian president Vladimir Putin has signed the decree on the state budget for the 2025-2027 period, marking a historic increase in military spending. The document, published Sunday, December 1, on the legal information portal, highlights an unprecedented rise in defense allocations in modern Russia.

In 2025, the expenditure under the "National Defense" category is projected to reach 13.5 trillion rubles ($130 billion), or 6.31% of Russia's GDP and 41% of the country's total expenses. This marks an approximate 25% increase compared to 2024's 10.4 trillion rubles. Planned military spending for the following years is slightly lower: 12.8 trillion rubles in 2026 and 13.1 trillion in 2027.

Earlier, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov indicated that the new budget increases financing for security agencies under classified articles compared to 2024. Nearly a third of all expenses are not disclosed.

The state's budget will run a deficit across all three years: 0.5% of GDP in 2025, 0.9% in 2026, and 1.1% in 2027.

The State Duma passed the "Federal Budget for 2025 and the planning period 2026-2027" law on November 21, followed by approval from the Federation Council on November 27.

