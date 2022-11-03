Putin assures Erdogan that he does not plan a nuclear strike on Ukraine Thursday, November 3, 2022 2:40:00 PM

Russian president Vladimir Putin assured Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during a telephone conversation that he did not intend to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, said the Chief Adviser to the Turkish President Ibrahim Kalin.

According to him, Erdogan has been holding regular talks with Putin since last year in an attempt to stop the war. The Turkish official said that at present there was no success at this front. Kalin also added that "neither side looks like a winner in this war."

Kalin noted that Russia assured Turkey of the absence of plans to use nuclear weapons. Ukraine, in turn, denied Russia’s accusations that it was preparing to use "dirty" weapons."

The Turkish presidential spokesman added that Ankara plans to invite both sides to return to negotiations to avoid an increase in the number of casualties and "loss of territory."

Earlier, Erdogan and Putin discussed the “grain deal” during a telephone conversation.

Earlier, US media reported that the Russian military commanders discussed the possible use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

