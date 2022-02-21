Putin: Biden promises a moratorium on Ukraine’s accession to NATO
US President Joe Biden allegedly assured Putin that Ukraine will not be accepted into NATO in the near future, said Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting of the Russian Security Council.
"My American colleague [Joe Biden] assured that Ukraine is not going to be accepted tomorrow, moreover, some kind of moratorium is possible, but they believe that Ukraine is not ready today. Therefore, we consider this not a concession, but further implementation of their plans. If, you believe that it is necessary to wait and prepare Ukraine for NATO, you are making this moratorium for yourself," Putin said.
He stressed that some countries of the Alliance are allegedly against Ukraine's accession to NATO.
"We spoke twice yesterday with the President of France until two o'clock in the morning, and he assured that in the American position [on Ukraine] there are some changes. But he could not answer the question of what they are," Putin added.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine’s accession to NATO is opposed not only by Russia.