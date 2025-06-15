Putin breaks silence on health issues, reveals vision problems Sunday, June 15, 2025 1:00:49 PM

During a reception at the Kremlin, Russian president Vladimir Putin, 72, unexpectedly opened up about his health issues under the influence of champagne. Discussing regular health checkups, he admitted to dedicating two full days each year to medical examinations and acknowledged problems with his vision. These revelations afford a scarce glimpse into the health of the aging autocrat whose well-being has long been a matter of public speculation.

Captured in a video by Kremlin reporter Pavel Zarubin during a conversation with guests after a ceremony honoring recipients of the Hero of Labor and State Prizes, Putin described his comprehensive annual medical checkups: "I devote two whole days to it every year," referring to his evaluations at the Central Clinical Hospital. He shared details of his discussion with ophthalmologist Dr. Georgy Stolyarenko, revealing that his vision had worsened over the years from "around 0.9 to 0.8." Despite these changes, Putin has shunned wearing glasses due to potential dizziness: "If I don’t take them off now, I’ll be wearing them for the rest of my life," he explained.

Putin’s eye problems have become more conspicuous, evident in public appearances where he reads speeches from papers printed in large fonts—a subtle acknowledgment of his visual challenges despite claiming he "easily reads without issues."

The president's health has been a closely guarded state secret. According to some reports, he is accompanied by up to 60 doctors, and never fewer than nine on any trip. Previous reports have alluded to unconventional treatments, such as antler baths. Speculation about grave diagnoses—involving oncology, spine issues, and neurological disorders—has intensified, with false rumors of his demise causing ripples across the internet in 2023.

These admissions by Putin—albeit between sips of champagne—allow analysts to speculate about the actual physical condition of the leader. If one individual has the power to direct the country's trajectory, his health becomes a matter of political stability rather than private concern.

