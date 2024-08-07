Putin calls emergency Security Council meeting as Ukrainian Forces advance into Kursk region Wednesday, August 7, 2024 10:19:56 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has convened an emergency meeting of the Russian Federation's Security Council following the advance of Ukrainian Armed Forces into Russia's Kursk region. This development was reported by Brief channel, citing a source familiar with the situation. According to their information, the meeting commenced at 1:00 PM. Prior to this, Putin held a meeting with government members.

Typically, Putin conducts meetings with Security Council members on Fridays. However, no official announcements regarding the Security Council or government meetings have been posted on the Kremlin's official website.

The Ukrainian forces' incursion into the Kursk region began early yesterday morning. Throughout the day, Russian z-bloggers and pro-Kremlin war correspondents reported on fierce battles, noting the large number of invading groups, armored vehicles, and well-coordinated actions of units advancing in multiple directions.

As of this morning, based on the reports from the Russian war bloggers, Ukrainian forces have advanced at least 15 kilometers into the region and may have taken up to 11 settlements. Additionally, the "Two Majors" channel reported that the enemy has captured the "Sudzha" gas measuring station, through which gas transit to Europe is facilitated.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that "with aviation strikes, missile forces, artillery fire, and active actions of border security units," enemy advancement into Russian territory in the Kursk direction has been prevented.

Meanwhile, the acting governor of the Kursk region, Alexei Smirnov, announced that Putin has taken personal control of the situation in the region. According to Smirnov, "the situation in the region is under control, residents are being evacuated, temporary accommodation points have been prepared, psychologists are working, and medical personnel from Moscow and St. Petersburg have been deployed to the region."

Russian officials have repeatedly stated that the so-called Special Military Operation is proceeding as planned and that all its objectives will be achieved. The specific goals Russia aims to accomplish in Ukraine have not been disclosed recently. The sole exception remains Putin's claims on four Ukrainian regions, partially occupied by the Russian army.

