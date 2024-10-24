Putin calls for UN Security Council reform at BRICS summit Thursday, October 24, 2024 10:30:50 AM

During the BRICS summit, Russian president Vladimir Putin, in the presence of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, called for increased representation of Asian, African, and Latin American countries—including those attending the event in Kazan—in the UN Security Council.

Additionally, the Russian leader argued that the rising influence of developing nations has not been adequately reflected in the governance structures of the IMF, the World Bank, and other development banks. He emphasized the urgent need for reforms in both the UN institutions and global financial frameworks.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres arrived at the BRICS summit on October 23. According to his spokesperson Farhan Haq, Guterres is expected to deliver a speech and hold a meeting with Putin after the summit concludes. During their encounter, Guterres is anticipated to reaffirm his stance on conditions for a just peace in Ukraine based on the UN Charter.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell criticized the UN Secretary-General for his allegedly insufficiently firm position. The spokesperson referred to Putin as a wanted criminal and urged Guterres to call on the Russian president for the immediate withdrawal of troops from Ukrainian territory.

