Putin calls Russians and Ukrainians 'one people,' asserts possible expansion beyond occupied regions Friday, June 20, 2025 8:43:58 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reiterated his belief that Russians and Ukrainians are "one people," suggesting that in this sense, all of Ukraine is part of Russia. However, Putin acknowledged current realities, stating that some people desire sovereignty. "We have never denied the Ukrainian people's right to independence and sovereignty. But the principles of sovereignty imply that Ukraine is a non-aligned, non-nuclear, and neutral state," said the Russian leader, according to reports by Russian media.

Putin referenced an old Russian saying, "Where the Russian soldier steps, that land is ours." He also mentioned he had no intention of capturing the city of Sumy but did not rule out the possibility. As of now, he noted that the depth of the security zone in Sumy stands at 10-12 kilometers. Furthermore, Putin stated that Russia is not seeking Ukraine's capitulation but insists on acknowledging "realities on the ground," which translates to recognizing Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov indicated that Russia plans to continue its military operations in Ukraine, claiming the country holds a "strategic advantage".

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.