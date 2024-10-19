Putin calls Ukraine nuclear weapons claims a 'provocation,' warns of Russian response Saturday, October 19, 2024 10:27:51 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed discussions about Ukraine potentially developing nuclear weapons as a "provocation" and warned that any movement in this direction would lead to a "response." Speaking at a meeting with BRICS member state media representatives, Russian media reported on Friday, October 18.

"This is yet another provocation. Creating a nuclear weapon in today's world is not complicated. I'm not sure if Ukraine can currently achieve this; it's not so simple for the Ukraine of today. But overall, there aren't significant difficulties," he acknowledged.

According to the Kremlin leader, "such a threat will be adequately perceived, and Russia will not allow it under any circumstances."

"Any step in this direction will be met with a response... It cannot be hidden... We can track any movements in this direction," Putin assured.

On October 17, the tabloid Bild reported that Ukrainian authorities are supposedly "seriously considering" restoring nuclear weapons.

On the same day, President Volodymyr Zelensky denied any intentions of Ukraine preparing to develop nuclear weapons.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Foreign Ministry dismissed media reports of alleged plans for developing nuclear arms as "insinuations."

