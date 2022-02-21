Putin convenes Russian Security Council for an emergency meeting Monday, February 21, 2022 10:30:23 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold an emergency meeting of the Russia Security Council. According to Peskov, "this is a big Security Council meeting". "The president himself and other speakers will speak " at the meeting, Peskov said.

Peskov did not provide the reason for convening the Security Council.

"Also, the president has several international telephone conversations today," said Peskov.

"In recent days, the situation in the Donbass has escalated - Kyiv ignores the agreements, has deployed most of its army on the contact line and regularly shells the Donbas militia, also using prohibited weapons. Because of the threat of Ukraine's invasion, the self-proclaimed republics began evacuating women, children and the elderly to the Russian regions. A general mobilization has been announced," said the Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden said that Putin had made the decision to invade Ukraine.

Share

Comments

We are aware of the spam upvotes on the web site. The issue is not specific to this website but is affecting the entire Disqus platform. We were informed that Disqus is looking into it. All the fake accounts which are upvoting the comments are being reported and banned from the site. Please consider turning off email notifications on your Disqus profile until this issue is resolved. Please avoid clicking on any links on these fake profiles. Thank you for your patience. UAwire.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.