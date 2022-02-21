Putin convenes Russian Security Council for an emergency meeting
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold an emergency meeting of the Russia Security Council. According to Peskov, "this is a big Security Council meeting". "The president himself and other speakers will speak " at the meeting, Peskov said.
Peskov did not provide the reason for convening the Security Council.
"Also, the president has several international telephone conversations today," said Peskov.
"In recent days, the situation in the Donbass has escalated - Kyiv ignores the agreements, has deployed most of its army on the contact line and regularly shells the Donbas militia, also using prohibited weapons. Because of the threat of Ukraine's invasion, the self-proclaimed republics began evacuating women, children and the elderly to the Russian regions. A general mobilization has been announced," said the Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti.
Earlier, US President Joe Biden said that Putin had made the decision to invade Ukraine.