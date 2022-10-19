Putin declares martial law in occupied regions of Ukraine Wednesday, October 19, 2022 11:00:00 AM

Speaking at a meeting of the Russian Security Council, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he had signed a decree introducing martial law in four regions of Ukraine - Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk. All these areas are partially occupied by the Russian military. On September 6, Putin signed decrees on the accession of these regions to the Russian Federation.

According to the decree, which was published on the Kremlin's website, the martial law regime will take effect from midnight, October 20. The presidential decree is immediately sent for approval to the Federation Council and will enter into force on the date of its official publication.

In addition, Putin introduced a special regime (medium response level) in the annexed Crimea, the Krasnodar Territory, Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kursk, Rostov regions and the city of Sevastopol. This special regime includes, among other things:

- The introduction and enforcement of a special regime for entering and leaving the territory, as well as travel restrictions inside the territory;

- Restriction on vehicle movement and transport inspection;

- introduction of control over the operation of facilities that ensure the functioning of transport and communications.

Putin also gave additional powers to the heads of all Russian regions. Putin, said that this is needed for the security of "critical facilities" and the protection of public order.

According to Putin’s decree, territorial defense forces and the command centers will be created in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

"In the territories of the subjects of the Russian Federation named in paragraph 1 of this Decree, in accordance with the Federal Law of May 31, 1996, "On Defense" and other regulatory legal acts of the Russian Federation, territorial defense is conducted and interdepartmental coordinating bodies (territorial defense command center) are created," the document reads.

