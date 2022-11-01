Putin demands that Ukraine provides security guarantees for Russia’s Black Sea Fleet Tuesday, November 1, 2022 3:05:48 PM

Russian president Vladimir Putin said that, in order for Russia to rejoin the "grain initiative", Ukraine must provide security guarantees for Russia’s Black Sea Fleet.

"We are not saying that we are stopping our participation in this operation (grain initiative). No, we are talking about the fact that we are suspending it," said Putin.

He stressed that as soon as such security guarantees are provided by Ukraine, Russia will return to the agreement.

Putin also demanded that the UN, which is a party to the "grain agreement," "work with Ukraine."

"Ukraine must guarantee that there will be no threats to Russian civilian ships and support vessels," the Russian president said.

On October 29, Russian warships were attacked by drones in the Sevastopol Bay.

After that, Russia announced its that it was withdrawing from the "grain agreement".

Since October 31, the "grain export corridor" has continued to work without the participation of the Russian Federation.

Putin said that Russia’s massive missile strikes on Ukraine on October 31 was "partly" a response to the attacks on the ships of the Black Sea Fleet.

