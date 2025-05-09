Putin draws parallel between Ukraine war and WWII, criticizes Western role during Victory Day parade Friday, May 9, 2025 10:52:34 AM

During the traditional Victory Day military parade on Moscow's Red Square, Russian President Vladimir Putin has drawn a controversial comparison between the ongoing war against Ukraine and the Soviet Union's fight against Nazi Germany from 1941 to 1945. "Russia remains an insurmountable barrier against Nazism, Russophobia, and anti-Semitism and vows to combat the excesses committed by the followers of these aggressive, destructive ideas," Putin declared from the podium on May 9.

"The truth is on our side," claimed the Kremlin chief amidst the military operations against its neighbor, which has entered its fourth year and is supported entirely by Russia according to Putin.

Emphasizing the role of Soviet soldiers, Putin noted their decisive victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, indirectly contradicting former U.S. President Donald Trump, who had proclaimed May 8 as Victory Day in the United States, emphasizing America's pivotal contribution.

However, Putin acknowledged that after decimating a significant portion of the Wehrmacht, the opening of the "second front in Europe" accelerated victory. He did not explicitly mention France, the United Kingdom, or the United States as past Soviet allies during the 1940s but highlighted China's contribution. Chinese President Xi Jinping stood alongside Putin at the parade as a top foreign guest. Leaders from several former Soviet republics and countries like Laos, Myanmar, Venezuela, and Egypt also participated. Notably absent was Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico was the sole head of government from an EU and NATO state present, alongside Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić, with approximately 10,000 troops, including North Koreans, whom Putin thanked for their role in the conflict against Kyiv.

In the audience were also persons identified in investigations tied to alleged war crimes in Ukraine, reported by TV channel "Dozhd" journalists. Among those present was Vladislav Golovin, a marine from the 810th Separate Guards Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet, recognized in 2022 as a Hero of Russia, whose brigade has been implicated in alleged war crimes in Ukraine, including execution of prisoners and prohibited substance use, notably in Mariupol.

Also present was Akhra Avidzba, commander of the so-called "Pyatnashka" brigade, accused in Ukraine of severe crimes such as looting, abductions, torture of POWs, and illegal activities in Donetsk.

