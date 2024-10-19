Putin expresses openness to peace talks while declaring confidence in Russian victory over Ukraine Saturday, October 19, 2024 3:02:23 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested that Saudi Arabia could serve as a "comfortable venue" for negotiations amidst the ongoing conflict. Speaking on October 18 with BRICS journalists ahead of the bloc's summit in Kazan, the Russian President emphasized that any peace talks with Ukraine should be based on the Istanbul agreements.

Putin reiterated that the Russian Federation remains open to negotiations aimed at peaceful conflict resolution but stressed Moscow's preparedness for an extended confrontation, which it is destined to win. “If such events are organized in Saudi Arabia, the venue is certainly comfortable for us. But the question is not about the venue; the question is about what will be discussed,” he stated.

The Russian leader stipulated that dialogue for peace must hinge on the so-called Istanbul agreements proposed in Turkey in 2022.

“We are as interested as anyone in ending this conflict as quickly as possible, and certainly by peaceful means,” Putin assured. However, he later seemed to contradict this statement by asserting the prowess and technological advancement of the Russian military, suggesting that Ukrainian forces struggle to contend with it. “We are ready to continue this fight, and victory will be ours,” he claimed.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.