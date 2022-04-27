Putin gives another excuse for invasion of Ukraine and threatens to use new weapons Wednesday, April 27, 2022 12:00:00 PM

Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine happened because "Kyiv was pushed from the outside to a direct clash with Russia," said Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Council of the Federal Assembly. According to him, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prevented "a large-scale conflict in the territory of Russia."

According to Putin, Russia's opponents, who were allegedly preparing for war in Russia, "do not need such an independent, large, even huge, country."

"They believe that it presents a danger to them simply by the fact of its existence. Although this is far from the case, they themselves pose a danger to the whole world, " said Putin.

At the same time, Putin claimed that Russia will achieve the goals in Ukraine, which "for a historical perspective will guarantee the safety of the residents of the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics, the Russian Crimea and the whole country."

Putin warned that if anyone tries to interfere from the outside in what is happening in Ukraine, Russia "will respond quickly and with lightning speed".

"We have all the tools for this, those that no one can boast of now. And we're not going to brag. We will use them if necessary. And I want everyone to know about it. All the decisions on this matter have been made," Putin said.

At the same time, according to him, "the enemies of the country accelerated the production of new geopolitical weapons."

"Actually, it is not new, but, of course, (they) gave it new strength, a new impetus, betting on the Russophobia of neo-Nazis. Every year, they have been brazenly, unceremoniously turning our neighboring country - Ukraine - into anti-Russia," Putin said.

"Many platforms in Europe, such as PACE, were created to influence the post-Soviet space," he added, forgetting to mention that the organization has been operating since 1949 and Russia until recently was a member in it.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.