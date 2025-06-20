Putin highlights Russia's nuanced position in Israel-Iran conflict Friday, June 20, 2025 8:49:34 PM

In a statement made during the St. Petersburg Economic Forum on Friday, June 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin shed light on why Moscow has not lent support to Iran against Israel. Emphasizing Russia's "traditionally very good, friendly relations" with the Arab and Islamic world, the Kremlin leader pointed out the substantial Russian-speaking population in Israel—nearly two million—or about a fifth of the nation's populace.

"We must show solidarity with Iran, but conflicts are unique in every situation," Putin stated. He highlighted the presence of about two million people from the former Soviet Union and the Russian Federation now residing in Israel, referring to it as an important factor that Russia must always consider when deliberating policy.

Putin reiterated Russia's historically strong ties with the Arab and Islamic world, citing the country's 15% Muslim population and its observer status in the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. He stressed that these relationships and their evolving dynamics are crucial factors that Russia must keep in mind.

Russia still supports Iran "in its pursuit of legitimate interests," especially its goals regarding peaceful nuclear projects. "Our fundamental stance in this conflict hasn't changed," stated Putin, underscoring Moscow's unwavering commitment to its past agreements with Tehran on such matters.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has endorsed military plans against Iran but has deferred carrying them out, hoping for a diplomatic agreement with Tehran.

Iran has warned that if the U.S. supports Israeli offensives, Tehran will retaliate by targeting American interests "wherever targets are found."

Additionally, Iran is rapidly selling off oil reserves in anticipation of potential strikes.

