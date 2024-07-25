Putin hosts Assad amid anniversary of Syrian-Russian diplomatic relations Thursday, July 25, 2024 2:01:03 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, the Kremlin's press service reports. As emphasized by the Syrian guest, his visit coincides with the anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Syrian Arab Republic and the Russian Federation.

"Honorable Mr. President, I am very glad to see you," Putin greeted Assad. "We have an opportunity to discuss the full spectrum of our relations. It has been a long time since we've met. I'm very interested in your opinion on how the situation in the region as a whole is developing. Unfortunately, it tends to escalate, and we see this. It concerns Syria directly as well."

The Kremlin reports that the meeting took place the day before.

"Considering all the events happening in the world and in the Eurasian region today, our meeting is crucial for discussing all aspects, possible prospects, and scenarios of these developments," Assad told Putin through a Kremlin interpreter.

Diplomatic relations between Moscow and Damascus were officially established on July 21, 1944, during the Soviet Union era. Both sides signed a treaty of friendship and cooperation in 1980, and Syria recognized Russia as the Soviet Union's successor in 1991.

