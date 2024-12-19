Putin invites U.S. to 21st century missile duel, testing Russia's 'Oreshnik' against Western defenses in Kyiv Thursday, December 19, 2024 1:00:14 PM

Russian president Vladimir Putin has extended an offer to the United States to engage in a "high-tech duel of the 21st century." Putin suggested testing the prowess of Russia's "Oreshnik" missile system by targeting Kyiv. During a live session combined with a press conference on December 19, he confidently claimed that Western air defense systems stand no chance against such an attack. For those skeptical of his assertion, Putin proposed a "technological experiment":

"If Western experts believe that the Oreshnik strike can be countered, let's invite them and their financiers in the West and the U.S. to conduct this high-tech experiment," Putin stated. "Let them choose a target for impact, say, in Kyiv, concentrate all their air and missile defense resources there, and we'll strike with the Oreshnik. Let's see what happens. We're ready for such an experiment. Is the other side?"

He added, "I think it will be beneficial for both us and the American side."

Furthermore, Vladimir Putin hailed the "Oreshnik" as a "modern and very new weapon." "Everything we do in any field is based on previous developments and achievements, and then we move a step forward," he remarked.

Putin highlighted that the Oreshnik boasts a flying range of up to 5,500 kilometers, asserting that no global system currently exists that could intercept it at launch. He labeled the American missile defense system as costly and ineffective.

Meanwhile, on December 10, the Pentagon announced that the Missile Defense Agency had conducted a successful test intercept of an intermediate-range ballistic missile during trials off the coast of Guam in the Western Pacific.

This development follows Putin's November 21 announcement on Moscow's deployment of a "ballistic missile in non-nuclear hypersonic configuration" against the Ukrainian city of Dnipro with Russia's cutting-edge medium-range Oreshnik system. According to Putin, the Oreshnik reaches speeds of 10 Mach.

Pentagon insiders and some military analysts perceive this weapon as a rework of the RS-26 Rubezh missile. Conversely, Ukrainian Defense Intelligence suggests that Russia employed a Kedr missile complex against Dnipro, reportedly reaching speeds of 11 Mach.

