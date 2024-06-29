Putin orders resumption of intermediate-range missile production amid rising tensions with USA Saturday, June 29, 2024 12:00:47 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded the resumption of the production of intermediate-range and shorter-range missiles (INF) to ensure security. "We need to start manufacturing these strike systems and then, based on the actual situation, make decisions on where to deploy them if necessary for our security," Putin stated during a meeting with permanent members of the Security Council of the Russian Federation on Friday, June 28th.

He referred to the US decision to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) made five years ago. "In 2019, we announced that we would not produce these missiles nor deploy them until the United States positions such systems in any region of the world," Putin stated.

The Kremlin head added that the US not only manufactures these missile systems but has already brought them to Europe for exercises, in Denmark. Additionally, it has been declared that they are present in the Philippines, he said.

According to US sources, Russia was the first to violate the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty by creating the 9M729 cruise missile, which is potentially equipped with a nuclear warhead. In response, the US suspended its participation in the INF Treaty in February 2019. Moscow denied these accusations and countered with claims regarding the deployment of US missile defense elements in Europe.

In March 2023, Russia suspended its participation in the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START). The Russian Foreign Ministry accused the US of treaty violations and called on Washington to drastically change its course regarding Moscow. In response, the US stopped providing Russia with certain information about its nuclear forces, which had previously been exchanged biannually under New START.

During the Soviet era, missiles with ranges between 500 km and 5500 km were equipped with nuclear warheads. They were dismantled according to the treaty signed by the General Secretary of the CPSU Central Committee, Mikhail Gorbachev, and US President Ronald Reagan in 1987.

