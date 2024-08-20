Putin orders Russian military to regain control over Kursk region by October Tuesday, August 20, 2024 9:25:09 AM

In a recent directive, President Vladimir Putin ordered the Russian military to regain control over the Kursk region by October 1, reports RBC Ukraine, citing sources in Ukrainian leadership. For more details, check the original source. However, this Putin’s order comes with a stipulation: Russian forces must not be diverted from the critical zones in the Donetsk region, specifically Toretsk and Pokrovsk, where ongoing assaults are underway.

Currently, Russia aims to assemble a "mix" of military units in the Kursk region by reallocating troops from various areas, with the exception of the two aforementioned hotspots. Two brigades have already been transferred from the Zaporizhzhia region and two reserve air-assault battalions have been moved from the Kherson region. This has resulted in the deployment of the 810th Brigade of the Black Sea Fleet and the 155th Marine Brigade, with new conscripts enlisted in spring 2024, now stationed in the border areas.

This strategic redeployment reveals a crucial insight: Russia lacks sufficient free forces and reserves. Additionally, the success in Donetsk appears to hold higher priority for Putin than securing control over the Kursk region.

As of August 19, Ukrainian forces maintain control over 92 settlements in the Kursk region, covering an area of more than 1,250 square kilometers. For further information, you can refer to the original report.

