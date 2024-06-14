Putin outlines preconditions for ceasefire: Ukraine's NATO abandonment and territorial concessions Friday, June 14, 2024 9:52:32 AM

Russian president Vladimir Putin has declared that negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv aimed at ending the war are contingent on specific conditions. These include Ukraine's withdrawal of troops from the territories of four regions—Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia—parts of which are occupied by Russia.

In addition, Putin demands that Ukraine abandon its aspirations to join NATO. According to him, the Russian forces will cease fire as soon as Kyiv meets these "requirements".

“Once Kyiv declares its readiness for such a resolution and starts the actual troop withdrawal from these regions, as well as officially notifies about the rejection of NATO membership plans, a cease-fire order and negotiations will be initiated immediately, literally at that moment,” said Putin.

He stressed that under such conditions, the situation would not result in a temporary truce but rather, a definitive end to the conflict.

Meanwhile, Putin is attempting to thwart the Peace Summit by threatening various countries. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Kyiv is preparing diplomatic seponse to Russia's actions.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.