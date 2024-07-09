Putin pledges to withdraw Indian mercenaries from Ukraine after Modi's appeal Tuesday, July 9, 2024 3:49:44 PM

Putin has pledged to the Indian Prime Minister to bring back all Indian nationals sent by Russia to fight against Ukraine.

Indian citizens who signed contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defence and are participating in the conflict in Ukraine will be freed and allowed to return home, reported the Indian news channel NDTV.

It is noted that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Moscow on a two-day official visit, raised this issue in a conversation with Putin, who then made the decision accordingly.

In February this year, Indian authorities announced they were trying to bring home 20 citizens caught in the war in Ukraine. In March, seven Indians recorded a video statement saying they were lured into the Russian army by deceit.

In May, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in India announced the arrest of four people suspected of being part of a large human trafficking network that recruited young men for work in Russia, where they were forced to sign contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defence upon arrival..

Earlier media reports indicated around 100 Indian nationals had signed contracts with the Russian Ministry of Defence.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs announced the deaths of two of its citizens recruited into the Russian army and called for a halt to any further recruitment of its citizens.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently visiting Russia. In his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he called for an end to the war in Ukraine.

