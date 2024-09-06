Putin proposes China, Brazil, and India as mediators for Ukraine peace talks Friday, September 6, 2024 12:00:44 PM

In a surprising shift, Russian President Vladimir Putin, who previously declared the "impossibility" of negotiations with Ukraine while Ukrainian forces were on Russian territory, has now opened the door to peace talks. Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Putin stated that Russia is willing to negotiate "if Ukraine has the desire".

The Russian president identified China, Brazil, and India as the countries the Kremlin would like to see mediating the potential talks between Moscow and Kyiv. Describing these nations as "partners," Putin expressed confidence in them. "If Ukraine wants to continue negotiations, I can make it happen," said Putin.

Putin's comments come amid statements from Kyiv asserting that Ukraine will not enter direct negotiations with Russia but is instead aiming to build a coalition of countries that could help end the war. There is hope in Ukraine that these nations could push forward the Ukrainian peace formula and compel Putin to stop the aggression, according to the report.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.