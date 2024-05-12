Putin reshuffles top Russian defense and security positions, nominates Andrey Belousov as Defense Minister Sunday, May 12, 2024 4:00:33 PM

Vladimir Putin has submitted to the Federation Council the nomination of Andrey Belousov for the post of Defense Minister, replacing Sergey Shoygu. Prior to this, Belousov served as the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian government.

Additionally, Putin dismissed Nikolay Patrushev from the role of Secretary of the Security Council, citing his transition to another position. Shoygu will take over Patrushev’s former duties, as reported by TASS.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov explained Putin's decision to appoint a civilian official as the head of the Defense Ministry as a need for innovation. “It's crucial to integrate the economy of the power sector into the country’s economy to match the current dynamic pace,” TASS quotes him.

Putin has proposed that Sergey Lavrov remain as the head of the Foreign Ministry. Alexander Bortnikov is to stay as the head of the FSB. Boris Kovalchuk (the son of Putin's friend, Yuri Kovalchuk) has been appointed to head of the Accounts Chamber. Patrushev's son, Dmitry Patrushev, has become the First Deputy Prime Minister.

In his post as First Deputy Prime Minister, he was charged with developing key directions for the socio-economic development, coordinating efforts to achieve national developmental goals (as per the presidential decrees of May), monitoring the implementation of national projects, and other related tasks. Before joining the Presidential Administration in 2013, he served as the Minister of Economic Development in Dmitry Medvedev's government (from May 21, 2012, to June 24, 2013).

From 2008 to 2012, he was the Director of the Economics and Finance Department of the government staff. Previously, for two and a half years, he held the post of Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade. From 2000 to 2006, Belousov was the General Director of the Centre for Macroeconomic Analysis and Short-term Forecasting.

