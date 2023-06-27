Putin: Russia has avoided a civil war Tuesday, June 27, 2023 11:05:00 AM

The Russian military stopped the civil war in Russia during a confrontation with the mercenaries of the Wagner PMC, said Russian president Vladimir Putin during his address to the military.

"You actually stopped the civil war, acted clearly and coherently," Putin told the military.

According to Putin, during Prigozhin's rebellion, the Russian command did not have to withdraw units involved in the war in Ukraine.

Putin added that the pilots killed by the Wagner mercenaries "honorably fulfilled their duty."

On June 24, Yevgeny Prigozhin began the “march for justice” in Russia. Convoys of Wagner mercenaries were heading to Moscow. They shot down planes and helicopters of the Russian army. But after negotiations with the Belarusian dictator, Alexander Lukashenko, Prigozhin returned the units to field camps.

Later, the head of the Wagner PMC said that his mercenaries went to Moscow not to overthrow the authorities of the Russian Federation, but to demonstrate their protest.

Yesterday, Putin made a televised address in which he said that most of the Wagner mercenaries are "patriots of their motherland", they were taken advantage "in the dark".

Today, Russia stopped the investigation into Prigozhin's armed rebellion.

