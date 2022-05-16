Putin: Russia has no problems with Finland and Sweden joining NATO Monday, May 16, 2022 10:30:00 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia has no problems with Finland and Sweden, and the accession of these countries to NATO does not pose a threat to Moscow.

"But the expansion of military infrastructure into this territory (Finland and Sweden) will certainly cause our response. What it will be, we will look at the threats that will be created for us, " said Putin at the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

He believes that the expansion of NATO is a problem that is created artificially in the interests of the United States.

According to Putin, NATO goes beyond its geographical purpose and is trying to influence other regions not in the best way.

During his speech, Putin touched upon the topic of Ukraine. He promised to inform the participants of the CSTO summit about the progress of the "special operation" behind the closed doors.

