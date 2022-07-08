Putin: Russia ‘hasn’t started anything serious yet’ in Ukraine Friday, July 8, 2022 10:06:13 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Duma deputies on Thursday that Russia “by and large hasn’t started anything seriously yet” in Ukraine.

Putin also challenged Western countries supporting Ukraine to try to defeat Russia on the battlefield.

"Today we hear that they want to defeat us on the battlefield. Well, what can you say here? Let them try," Putin said.

He also accused the West of wanting “to fight us until the last Ukrainian.”

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak Tweeted a response to Putin’s comments, saying the only plan is Russia’s, "which entered sovereign Ukraine, shelling cities, and killing civilians. Everything else is primitive propaganda. That's why Mr. Putin's mantra about 'war to the last Ukrainian' is another proof of a well-thought-out Russian genocide."

During his speech, Putin also said sanctions against Russia have failed to achieve their goal of “sowing division and strife in our society and demoralizing our people.”

"The attempts by the collective West to enforce its version of the global order are doomed to fail," he added.

The Russian President did not close the door on the possibility of peace talks, but noted “We don't reject peace talks. But those who reject them should know that the further it goes, the harder it will be for them to negotiate with us."

