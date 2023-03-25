Putin: Russia to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus Saturday, March 25, 2023 3:20:03 PM

Moscow and Minsk have agreed to deploy tactical nuclear weapons in the territory of Belarus, said Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with the TV channel Russia 24.

Putin said that on July 1, the construction of the storage facility will be completed, and stressed that the weapons will be deployed "without violating the obligations under the START Treaty." According to him, the reason for this step was the UK's intention to supply of ammunition with depleted uranium to Ukraine.

Putin also noted that Belarus "has long asked to deploy Russian nuclear weapons on its territory" and added that "Moscow is doing what the United States has been doing for ten years."

The Russian president noted that the ammunition with depleted uranium, which the West is going to deliver to Kyiv, are not weapons of mass destruction, but "one way or another create radiation dust and are considered very dangerous."

