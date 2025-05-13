Putin's absence threatens Istanbul peace talks amid pressure from Zelensky and Trump Tuesday, May 13, 2025 11:00:02 AM

Russian leader Vladimir Putin has derailed plans for a meeting in Istanbul despite demands from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and former US President Donald Trump. After Zelensky expressed willingness to engage in dialogue with Putin in Turkey, and Trump hinted at his presence in the city, the main question arose: Will the Russian leader attend? Today it appears clear that Putin is not planning to hold talks, effectively sabotaging the meeting.

Zelensky is ready to speak exclusively with Putin during any potential talks in Istanbul, according to Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior advisor to the head of Ukraine's Presidential Office, during an interview on The Breakfast Show on Tuesday, May 13.

When asked if Zelensky would meet with any other Russian officials if Putin doesn’t attend, Podolyak stated, "No, of course not. That’s not the format. The President cannot meet... Moreover, Medinsky’s status is unclear... It’s unlikely this person is suitable for discussing fundamental issues." Podolyak asserted that neither Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov nor Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin have the authority to make decisions regarding the end of the war, emphasizing that having anyone other than Putin would yield no results.

Simultaneously, Russian media outlets, citing sources, report that Putin has no intention of traveling to Turkey for talks. However, a plane is reportedly being prepared for Lavrov and Presidential Assistant Yuri Ushakov to head to Istanbul, although the decision to organize a visit for Putin could be made at any time. "...if a certain (highly unlikely) personal arrangement is made with U.S. President Donald Trump, the decision to prepare Putin's visit could be taken at any time. For now, Putin's schedule includes meetings in the Kremlin on May 15," these media sources add. Moscow has not officially disclosed who will be part of the Russian delegation, but preparations are ongoing. "The Kremlin will announce who will represent Russia at the talks with Ukraine as soon as Putin deems it necessary," spokesperson Dmitry Peskov stated.

European leaders have decided to await the potential meeting between Zelensky and Putin in Turkey before urging the U.S. to intensify sanctions against Russia, Bloomberg reports, citing informed sources. Following consultations between American and European officials on May 12, it became clear that Washington wants to give the Istanbul talks, previously scheduled for May 15, a chance. Only after this would the U.S. consider increasing pressure on Moscow. Should Putin decline to meet or the Kremlin fail to meet the demand for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, European leaders are expected to call on Trump to follow through on his preliminary sanctions pledge. Journalists have observed "uncertainty" from the White House regarding its stance on Russian sanctions over the last 48 hours. Last Saturday, the U.K., France, and Germany were confident they had secured Trump's agreement on joint sanctions should the ceasefire be violated. However, following Putin's refusal to commit to a 30-day silence, Trump refrained from imposing restrictions. Instead, he urged Zelensky to meet Putin in Turkey personally. European officials noted that this position was unexpected.

Today, senior advisor and special representative for the U.S. President, Steve Witkoff, announced that Trump has issued an ultimatum: the U.S. will walk away from the negotiation process if there are no immediate direct talks between Zelensky and Putin. Key discussion topics, he said, include territorial details regarding Ukraine, the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station, and Ukraine's access to crucial waterways. Primarily, the negotiations focus on five regions, with discussions ongoing about the potential retreat of both sides to certain administrative lines. "There will be no peace agreement without Putin's consent. I don't understand the logic behind the idea of not talking with him. We need to talk with everyone," Witkoff added.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.