Putin's ceasefire conditions: Kremlin insists on addressing 'Ukrainian nationalist' issues amid rising tensions Monday, April 7, 2025 11:00:55 AM

Amid ongoing tensions, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov announced on Monday, April 7, that Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly supports a ceasefire in Ukraine but insists that a "range of issues" must first be addressed. Peskov’s comments, delivered during a briefing, alluded to mythical "Ukrainian nationalists" who supposedly don’t heed Kyiv's directives. This narrative accompanies plans for further militarization by Kyiv, as Peskov noted, emphasizing unresolved issues that remain a priority. While echoing the need for a swift cessation of hostilities, Peskov insisted on safeguarding Russia’s interests and clarifying pivotal aspects, as he stated.

In a contentious claim, the Kremlin spokesman asserted that Russians do not target civilian facilities. This came in response to a question regarding the devastating missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, where a Russian Iskander missile killed 20 civilians, including nine children, and wounded over 70 people. Peskov stated, "No strikes are being conducted on civilian facilities, nor on civilian infrastructure".

These assertions from the Kremlin follow criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump, who expressed dissatisfaction with Russia's strikes on Ukraine. It’s noteworthy that since the initiation of peace talks led by the United States, the frequency of Russian strikes on Ukraine has surged by 50%.

