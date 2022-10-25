Putin’s friend Prigozhin claims inmates who joined his private military company have ‘balls of steel’ Tuesday, October 25, 2022 12:00:00 PM

The founder of the Russian private military company the Wagner Group, an oligarch and close associate of the Russian president, Yevgeny Prigozhin, also known as "Putin's cook", is confident that the inmates who joined his private military company have "balls of steel " and are ready to fight amid any adversity.

After Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Prigozhin, apparently having special powers, began to visit penal colonies and prisons and recruit convicts to join the Wagner Group and go to the combat zone in Ukraine in order to "wash away the guilt with blood."

A journalist for the Russian website NewsTrekker asked Prigozhin how effective former prisoners, who previously had no military experience, are.

The press service of the company Concord, owned by Prigozhin, published his response. In his opinion, the highest level of dedication and heroism should be expected from the inmates.

"Of course, among them there are different cases, but most of them are people who have gone through difficult times and are ready to fight adversity, including the military," says Yevgeny Prigozhin. “In modern warfare, no one needs acrobats with machine guns and other types of circus arts. In modern warfare, in addition to training, it is necessary to have balls of steel, which, as a rule, they have. "

