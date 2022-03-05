Putin’s oligarchs moving their fortunes to United Arab Emirates Saturday, March 5, 2022 1:00:00 PM

After the beginning of Russia's attack on Ukraine, representatives of the Russian elite have begun to take their fortunes, including valuable paintings, to the United Arab Emirates, reports Ukrayinska Pravda, citing its source in Ukrainian intelligence.

Since the beginning of Russian invasion of Ukraine, oligarchs from Putin's inner circle have already made multiple flights to Dubai.

On February 28, a Bombardier Global 5000, reportedly belonging to Rotenberg brothers, flew from Nice to Dubai.

On February 26, a Bombardier Global 5000 aircraft belonging oligarch Yuri Trutnev made a return a flight Moscow-Dubai.

Roman Abramovich's Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner has already flown to Dubai twice during the invasion, starting on February 28. On March 4, the plane returned to Moscow and flew back to Dubai on the same day.

On February 24, a Bombardier Global 7500 belonging to Rostec CEO Sergey Chemezov flew to Dubai. The plane took off from Moscow, made a stop in Tel Aviv, and headed to the United Arab Emirates. The plane returned to Moscow only on March 3.

Today a plane of the Russian Ministry of Defense also flew to the United Arab Emirates.

On March 4, around midnight, a Tu-154M aircraft with tail number RA-85041 took off from the Chkalovsky military airfield in the Moscow region and landed at Abu Dhabi airport on the morning of March 5.

