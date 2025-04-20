Putin's strategic 'Easter Ceasefire': a tactical move to deceive and prepare for escalation Sunday, April 20, 2025 10:00:34 AM

The "Easter ceasefire," as Ukrainian analyst Oleksandr Kovalenko suggests, aims to maintain Washington's favorable stance while preparing for renewed offensives. Despite Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing this ceasefire, Russian forces have reportedly conducted over 20 assaults and more than 400 bombardments employing both barrel and rocket artillery in conflict zones, not to mention the active use of strike drones. All this has occurred within less than a day since the "ceasefire" announcement.

While overall combat intensity has diminished to about one-fourth of previous days, this does not represent a true ceasefire, merely a reduction in war-like actions. Simultaneously, across the conflict regions, Russian forces are freely mobilizing resources, amassing reserves, and gearing up for a significant offensive. In effect, by declaring a unilateral "Easter ceasefire," Russia is unobstructedly prepping for an escalation in hostilities, which it intends to justify by accusing Ukraine of violating the truce.

Essentially, Putin has once more outmaneuvered former President Donald Trump. This follows U.S. Secretary of State Mark Rubio's clear message that the U.S. might pull out of negotiations if none of the involved parties exhibit progress. Regardless, the outcome was likely going to show no advancement, but Putin is keen to convince the White House of his commitment to peace while further prolonging fruitless talks, thereby continuing the war with minimal upheaval. It seems this strategy has been fruitful for Putin, ensuring Trump remains within Russia’s sphere of influence.

