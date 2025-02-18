Putin signals openness to talks with Zelensky Tuesday, February 18, 2025 11:00:06 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to engage in discussions with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov. However, the legal aspects concerning Zelensky's legitimacy as Ukraine’s head of state are crucial, Peskov emphasized while addressing reporters on Tuesday, February 18.

"Putin has repeatedly stated that he would be ready to negotiate with Zelensky if necessary. Nonetheless, the legal formalization of agreements requires serious deliberation, taking into account the possibility of contesting Zelensky’s legitimacy," Peskov was quoted by Interfax.

On the same day, Saudi Arabia hosted a rare official meeting between representatives from the US and Russia. The foreign ministers from both nations, Marco Rubio and Sergey Lavrov, aimed to discuss the cessation of Russia's war against Ukraine. Notably absent from these discussions: Ukraine and European countries involved in the conflict.

Zelensky expressed dismay over not being informed or invited to the event. "Ukraine views any talks concerning Ukraine without Ukraine as invalid. We cannot accept any conclusions or agreements made about us in our absence," Zelensky was quoted by UNIAN.

Putin has consistently dismissed the idea of signing a peace treaty with Zelensky, as he does not recognize him as a legitimate president. Furthermore, he referred to a 2022 decree by Zelensky that prohibits negotiations with him as Russia's president. Putin suggests that this decree be revoked to enable dialogue with Russia, a move he believes should be initiated by the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada.

Meanwhile, Zelensky insists that Kyiv is willing to enter direct talks with Moscow to end the war, but only from a "position of strength," which would be possible with security guarantees from the US. According to Zelensky, such a guarantee could take the form of NATO membership or the presence of Western peacekeepers, including the US.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on February 14, Zelensky expressed readiness to negotiate with only one Russian - Vladimir Putin - in a process aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine.

