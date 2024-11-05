Putin signals willingness for Ukraine talks amidst BRICS pressure Tuesday, November 5, 2024 11:30:17 AM

In a recent announcement during a special ceremony for the presentation of credentials to new foreign ambassadors at the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin reiterated Russia's willingness to engage in talks with Ukraine. He emphasized that Russia "is not only ready for negotiations but has actively participated in them."

Putin also acknowledged the pressure exerted on Russia by BRICS countries, urging the Kremlin to end the conflict. His statement coincided with the U.S. presidential election day, yet experts continue to question the sincerity of his words.

In light of past negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv, Putin recalled that a peace agreement had been drafted, which Ukraine ultimately rejected. Journalists recently unveiled a fragment of the document, indicating a near-complete Ukrainian capitulation, including acknowledging the occupation of its territories and relinquishing the right to maintain its own armed forces.

Putin attributed the collapse of this agreement to the influence of Kyiv's Western partners, whom he accused of obstructing a resolution.

The Russian leader's statement comes in contrast to comments made by Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, who stated that any talks with Russia would only proceed if borders are reinstated to their pre-February 24, 2022, lines.

The Kremlin dismisses this condition, insisting that negotiations are only viable under terms that recognize the "realities on the ground," namely maintaining control over occupied territories. This suggests a willingness from Moscow to allow Ukraine partial control over the Kursk region.

