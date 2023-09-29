Putin signs autumn military draft decree, 130,000 individuals aged 18 to 27 expected to be conscripted Friday, September 29, 2023 3:45:00 PM

Russian president Vladimir Putin has signed a decree on the beginning of the autumn military draft in Russia from 1st October. The corresponding document was published on the official portal of legislative acts of the Russian Federation.

According to the document, the autumn draft will last from October to December. The Russian Armed Forces are planning to call up 130,000 individuals aged 18 to 27 who are not in reserve.

This autumn draft will be the last in which the upper age limit for conscription is restricted to 27 years.

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defence stated that the autumn draft for military service, including in the occupied territories of Ukraine, would begin on 1st October.

In Russia, drafts into the army are typically held twice a year, in spring and autumn.

As previously reported, on 4th August, Putin signed a decree to increase the conscription age from 18 to 30 years starting from 1st January 2024. The upper age limit for conscription will move from the current 27 to 30 years, while the lower limit will remain at 18 years.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.