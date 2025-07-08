Putin signs decree allowing foreign nationals to serve in Russian armed forces Tuesday, July 8, 2025 11:00:58 AM

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Tuesday, July 8, permitting foreign nationals to serve in the Russian Armed Forces during periods of mobilization. The decree, a notable shift in policy, also authorizes foreigners to serve under terms of emergency, martial law, wartime, and armed conflict conditions.

The decree outlines that citizens of foreign countries will now be able to participate in activities aimed at "maintaining or restoring international peace and security." Additionally, they can be involved in Russian military operations, which include missions "to curb international terrorist activities" outside Russia's borders.

Contracts for foreign nationals are to be established until the end of mobilization, lifting of martial law, or cessation of wartime conditions. Previously, foreign service in the Russian military was only permitted under emergency or martial law and during conflicts. Notably, Putin's September 21, 2022, mobilization decree, issued amid Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, remains in effect.

Simultaneously, the decree allows highly qualified specialists who have reached the maximum service age to enter new contracts for roles in foreign intelligence (SVR), the FSB, or state security bodies.

Just a day prior, the Russian President signed a law providing a pathway for stateless individuals to serve under contract in the Russian Armed Forces.

According to U.S. intelligence reports, the Russian Armed Forces are presently recruiting approximately 30,000 servicemen monthly. Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev announced on July 2 that since early 2025, 210,000 individuals have signed on with the Ministry of Defense for the war against Ukraine, averaging 35,000 per month. This recruitment rate is reportedly sufficient to offset frontline losses, estimated by NATO to be around 1,000 daily and cumulatively nearing one million since the invasion began, reports The Moscow Times.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.