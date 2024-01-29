Putin to discuss Ukraine in upcoming Turkey visit Monday, January 29, 2024 2:00:38 PM

Preparations are underway for Vladimir Putin’s to visit to Turkey in February, said Yuri Ushakov, the president's aide on international issues. As reported by the Russian news agency Interfax, when asked about the possibility of resuming peace negotiations on Ukraine within the Istanbul format, Ushakov indicated that this issue would be a key subject during the meeting between Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan. "I can say that the Ukrainian theme will be, perhaps, one of the main subjects of the negotiations," he said.

Last week, Bloomberg reported that Vladimir Putin was probing the United States' readiness to negotiate an end to Russia's war in Ukraine. According to two individuals close to the Kremlin, last month the Russian president signaled to the U.S. through indirect channels, that he is open to discussions, including possible future security arrangements for Ukraine.

However, U.S. officials have stated they see no signs that the Russian leader is serious about seeking a way to end the hostilities, which have become deadlocked and deadly.

The publication notes that hints of Russia’s openness to negotiations—even if insincere—could help sow division among Ukraine's allies, potentially isolating Kyiv.

